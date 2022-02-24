Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

TD stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

