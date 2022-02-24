Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.97 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $7.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $9.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

VRTS opened at $239.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.61. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $226.38 and a 1-year high of $338.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth $1,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

