National Bank of Canada Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion.

NA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$103.19.

NA opened at C$101.21 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$76.49 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$99.93. The stock has a market cap of C$34.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 4,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$96.24 per share, with a total value of C$384,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,850,697.60. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,927.86. Insiders purchased 73,517 shares of company stock worth $4,226,650 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

