Insider Buying: INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,112 Shares of Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $84,512.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $471,027.96.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $3,792,000.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $156,477.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.11 per share, with a total value of $3,053,521.94.

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $7,576,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,813 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.98 per share, with a total value of $464,923.74.

INDT opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $774.04 million, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $82.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -23.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

