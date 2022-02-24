Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $14.54 Million Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,625 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,730,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $2,367,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,701 shares of company stock worth $12,243,198. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CUBI opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

