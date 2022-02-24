Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.82.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$17.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -16.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$16.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.75.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

