Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,285,000.

NYSE DCUE opened at $100.25 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $105.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

