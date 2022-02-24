Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 30,200 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 420,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atkore by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atkore by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 166,607 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Atkore by 4,787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Atkore by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 210,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 146,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,623 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATKR opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.46. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

