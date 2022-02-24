Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.54.

Shares of A opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.14 and a 200 day moving average of $155.41. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,510,000 after purchasing an additional 323,672 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

