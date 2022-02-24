Pearson (LON:PSON) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 625 ($8.50) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.

PSON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($8.02) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 625 ($8.50) to GBX 610 ($8.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.65) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 701 ($9.53).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 595.20 ($8.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 883.60 ($12.02). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 614.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 662.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

