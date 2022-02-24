Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 48,800 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

