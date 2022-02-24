United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,239 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $291.56 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.38 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.74 and its 200-day moving average is $292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

