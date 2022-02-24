United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JEPI stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.