UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in US Foods were worth $56,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of US Foods by 7.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 250.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

