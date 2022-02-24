United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth $243,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth $262,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

