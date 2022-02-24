Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 67,993 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,993 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,045 shares of company stock worth $22,550,618. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $126.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 128.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

