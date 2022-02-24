The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,312,106 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $31.02.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

