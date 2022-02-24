Millennium Management LLC Has $18.50 Million Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $83.19 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.92 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.10 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRNT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

