Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.50

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMTX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88.
Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immatics (IMTX)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.