Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.50

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMTX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Immatics by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 124,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

