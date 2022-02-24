Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.06.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $106.35 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.31 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day moving average of $215.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

