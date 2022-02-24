Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after buying an additional 436,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 2,245,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,048,000 after buying an additional 133,250 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth $671,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of MGI opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $983.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

