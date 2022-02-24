Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.96

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 16458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 713,580 shares of company stock worth $10,176,570 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.