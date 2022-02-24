Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.76. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 47,496 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
