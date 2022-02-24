Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.76. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 47,496 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

