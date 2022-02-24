Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $23.95

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.95, but opened at $24.88. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 10,421 shares changing hands.

NOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

