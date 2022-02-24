BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.53

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 7459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $889.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 98.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BTRS in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the third quarter worth $123,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

