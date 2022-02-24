Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 805.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,483 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,377 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 973,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

PDCO opened at $28.87 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

