Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,578 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 47,713 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,635 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 72,769 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Yelp by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 340,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 184,412 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 34,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

