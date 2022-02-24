Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,981 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

