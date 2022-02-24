Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 198.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,834 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $630,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $374.80 million, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

PRPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 155,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,090,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383 over the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

