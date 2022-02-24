CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,044 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 217,393 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 10.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 748,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $138.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.32. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.