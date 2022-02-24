Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires 23,229 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,357 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in MannKind by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,471,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 591,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MannKind by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,236,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 813,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,405,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,689 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.66 on Thursday. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $919.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

