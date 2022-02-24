Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $2.68 on Monday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 59.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.