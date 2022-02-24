Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.10). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.29) to ($5.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of CRXT stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

