Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $32.18 on Thursday. Vericel has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3,218.00 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vericel by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the third quarter worth about $150,000.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

