Insider Selling: Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells 3,180 Shares of Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$444,704.80.

TSE EQB opened at C$74.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.58. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$60.06 and a twelve month high of C$84.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 price objective on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.69.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

