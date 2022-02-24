Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the construction company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $869.65 million, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.