Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BWX Technologies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BWX Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $45.15 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.