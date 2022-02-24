salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $455,193.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $488,405.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total value of $505,172.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total value of $503,424.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $526,746.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total value of $501,147.00.

CRM opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.68 billion, a PE ratio of 105.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $190.13 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $586,785,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

