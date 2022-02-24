Truist Financial Weighs in on KBR, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for KBR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Truist Financial also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get KBR alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

NYSE:KBR opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. KBR has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.24 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in KBR by 9,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in KBR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.