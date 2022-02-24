Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,336 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

BOOT stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

