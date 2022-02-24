Sharon O’keefe Buys 1,250 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.19 million, a P/E ratio of -131.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

