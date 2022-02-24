monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Lowered to $230.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MNDY. upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.50.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $128.47 on Thursday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $126.61 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.12.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

