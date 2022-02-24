Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Reading International during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 197,864 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 100.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 418,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

