Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.
NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.71.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
