Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 615,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after purchasing an additional 575,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 546,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after buying an additional 430,131 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after buying an additional 369,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average is $81.18. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.86 and a 12 month high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

