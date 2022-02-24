Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 3,516 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,821,000 after purchasing an additional 165,793 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,396,000 after buying an additional 561,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after acquiring an additional 91,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,219,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

MWA opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

