Vestcor Inc Decreases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Allegion by 4,840.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 113,903 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,015,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Shares of ALLE opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

