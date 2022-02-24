Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

