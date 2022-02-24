Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 222.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 70,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 48,994 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 104.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY opened at $174.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $168.47 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

