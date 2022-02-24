Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,492,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,887 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $67,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NYSE MO opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

