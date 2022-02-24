Vestcor Inc Decreases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.40.

NYSE:AAP opened at $196.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.78.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

